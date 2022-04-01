Man Utd closing in on €60m Cavani replacement, player has informed club he wants transfer to go through

Manchester United are reportedly edging closer to agreeing a transfer deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez ahead of the summer.

The Uruguay international has impressed a great deal this season, including in some big performances against difficult opposition in the Champions League.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd are eyeing Nunez as an ideal long-term replacement for his fellow countryman Edinson Cavani, with a €60million deal seemingly on the cards.

The report suggests the Red Devils aren’t far away from ‘closing’ this deal now, with Nunez also informing Benfica of his desire to get a transfer to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, and his record of 26 goals in 33 games in all competitions this season shows what a threat he is in front of goal.

United need someone like that in their squad, with the goals drying up for the likes of Marcus Rashford, while Cavani will be out of contract in the summer.

This has left MUFC a little overly reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo, who will turn 38 next season.

Nunez has also been linked with Arsenal, but the Telegraph have suggested that United are ahead of the Gunners in the race for his signature.