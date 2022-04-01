England’s potential ‘Group of Death’ if World Cup draw throws up worst-case scenario

England could reportedly come up against some hugely challenging teams in the World Cup draw today, with Sport Bible taking a look at the worst-case scenario for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate’s side are seeded for the draw, with this year’s World Cup set to take place in Qatar later this year.

Despite England’s favourable position, there’s still a chance the Euro 2020 finalists will come up against some very tough opponents if they get unlucky when the draw is made.

Analysis from Sport Bible shows the worst outcome for England could see them drawn in a group alongside Germany, Senegal and Canada.

England may have beaten Germany when they met in the Euros last year, but their record against the old enemy isn’t great, so that’s surely an opponent they’d rather avoid early on.

Senegal, meanwhile, have some world class players like Sadio Mane in their ranks, as well as other big names like Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ismaila Sarr.

Canada are also an ever-improving side, with some top young talents like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David who could pose a big threat to England.