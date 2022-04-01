Revealed: Chelsea transfer target “will play for Liverpool next season” in major coup for Klopp

Liverpool have reportedly seen off competition for the transfer of Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho for next season.

Chelsea and Real Madrid had also been targeting the Portuguese born England youth international, but it looks like he is now heading for Anfield, after a deal was almost agreed in January.

Carvalho has shone in his time in the Championship, and it seems clear he’s now ready for the step up to Premier League football.

Liverpool have a great record when it comes to working with young players like this, so Carvalho should get plenty of first-team opportunities on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp came close to bringing Carvalho to Liverpool on deadline day in January, and he’s since hinted at trying again to get the signing done.

“We are still interested – it would be crazy if we were not,” said Klopp in February.

“It was late, the window closed, it did not work out. We’ll see what happens.”

Carvalho could also have been an exciting addition for Chelsea or Madrid, but LFC fans will be thrilled that Klopp’s pulling power seems to have done the trick.