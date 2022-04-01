Bruno Fernandes makes vow to Manchester United fans after signing new long-term contract

Bruno Fernandes has made a vow to the club’s fans that the best is yet to come after Manchester United announced his new long-term contract this morning.

The Portugal international has been a big hit since arriving at Old Trafford and fans will be relieved to see he’s committed his future to the Red Devils, with his new deal announced on the club’s official site today.

Fernandes is one of Man Utd’s most important players on his day, and it’s vital for the club to ensure they have key figures like this on board for the next stage of their development.

It’s been a difficult few years at United, with Fernandes yet to be able to fire the club to any trophies, but he insists the best is yet to come.

Speaking on the club’s official site about his new contract, Fernandes said: “It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.

“There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

So happy to keep living this dream for more years ?? @ManUtd ? pic.twitter.com/I62k64nBQD — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 1, 2022

“We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team.”

United will hope to have a new manager in place soon, and one imagines that, whoever comes in, Fernandes is sure to remain a focal point for the team to be built around.