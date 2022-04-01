French club Lyon are edging closer to the signing of West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop.

The Ligue 1 side have now opened discussions to sign the 25-year-old Frenchman according to L’Equipe.

Diop joined The Hammers for £22.5m in 2018 from French club Toulouse, the club he had come through the academy with.

However, after an initially bright start to life in London, Diop has since struggled for form some time now, causing him to be the last choice centre-back for David Moyes when he has had all of his options available for selection.

A transfer fee of just £10m has been tossed around previously over rumours about an enquiry being made by Newcastle United in January.

Diop has made 118 appearances for West Ham, including 94 games in the Premier League. He has scored eight goals and contributed with an extra three assists for the club.

At one stage Diop was playing so well he was linked with an incredible £45m move to Manchester United, but of course such a rumour didn’t hold much weight for very long as Diop’s form slipped to see him eventually lose his place in West Ham’s team under Moyes, who has opted for Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson ahead of him in many circumstances over the last two seasons.