Ian Wright says Tottenham star should join Liverpool in summer

Ian Wright thinks Liverpool should make move for Tottenham star Harry Kane when transfer window opens.

The striker was very close to joining Manchester City last summer but the deal collapsed after Daniel Levy decided not to sell the England international.

‘You can see why teams would want him [Harry Kane], any team in the world would want him. Just look at his finishing and his hunger and his consistency,’ the former Arsenal striker said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

‘When he does finally retire, you just hope he’s won something. I hope he can win something because he deserves it. He looks happier now but he has a big decision to make.’

Wright believes Liverpool is a great fit for a striker like Kane, who likes to play in behind and serve his teammates with lovely passes. He believes Kane is the right replacement for Roberto Firmino who plays an unique role in Klopp’s system.

‘Imagine Harry Kane at Liverpool… If I had the capability of getting Kane and putting him in Liverpool’s side with [Mohamed] Salah, or [Sadio] Mane or [Luis] Diaz and playing as the number nine, dropping deep and doing his stuff…

‘It won’t be how Firmino does it, those lovely bit of skills and stuff, but Kane can drop in and help create because the two could run behind.

‘If it was available to me, I would definitely look at it because it’s Harry Kane, and he will score.

‘People talk about Firmino and the fact he doesn’t score enough goals, he misses too many chances. Harry Kane doesn’t miss those chances.’

Signing Harry Kane will surely be tough task again next summer as Daniel Levy seems reluctant to do business, especially with Premier League clubs as he is adamant not to strengthen his rivals with a world-class player like Harry Kane.