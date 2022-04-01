Tottenham are reportedly interested in Leeds United winger Jack Harrison ahead of this summer’s transfer window, having also tried to sign him in January.

The 25-year-old has been a key performer for Leeds for some time now, having initially impressed at the club whilst on loan from Manchester City.

Leeds won’t want to lose an important member of their squad like Harrison, and it seems they successfully blocked him from leaving Elland Road for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January.

Spurs will now hope to launch a summer move for Harrison, however, according to a report from the Daily Telegraph.

Antonio Conte will no doubt be keen to continue revamping this struggling Tottenham squad, with Leeds also perhaps in danger of losing players this summer amid their struggles with relegation.