Tottenham ready to try again for Premier League star they nearly signed in January

Leeds United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Leeds United winger Jack Harrison ahead of this summer’s transfer window, having also tried to sign him in January.

The 25-year-old has been a key performer for Leeds for some time now, having initially impressed at the club whilst on loan from Manchester City.

Leeds won’t want to lose an important member of their squad like Harrison, and it seems they successfully blocked him from leaving Elland Road for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January.

Spurs will now hope to launch a summer move for Harrison, however, according to a report from the Daily Telegraph.

Jack Harrison is being linked with Tottenham
More Stories / Latest News
West Ham United on the verge of completing transfer for veteran Bundesliga defender
Manchester United star has contract extended to 2023
“He thinks he’s better than Leeds” – Paul Robinson wants unsettled Leeds star gone

Antonio Conte will no doubt be keen to continue revamping this struggling Tottenham squad, with Leeds also perhaps in danger of losing players this summer amid their struggles with relegation.

More Stories Jack Harrison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.