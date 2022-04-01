Journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an update on Barcelona star Gavi, amid Liverpool transfer interest.

Gavi has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The 17-year-old has become a regular in Barcelona’s side, despite his age, inevitably leading to interest from European clubs such as Liverpool.

Romano has given an update on his contract situation at Barcelona, as seen in the tweet below.

Barcelona have Gavi’s new contract almost ready since December. It’s matter of time to complete the proposal and then enter into final details. ?? #FCB Club still more than optimistic to get his contract extension signed this year ?? https://t.co/WmwshAbBIp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 31, 2022

Recently, SPORT reported that Barcelona were yet to agree new terms with Gavi, due to not being able to offer the wages that clubs around Europe would.

The report continues to state that Barcelona will be hoping Gavi will prioritise the sporting aspect of his career, rather than chasing the money elsewhere.

Gavi is getting regular game time in Spain, which has led to him representing his country. Barcelona are in excellent form under Gavi, so playing regularly in an in-form team is going to be positive for his development.

Liverpool may not be able to offer Gavi regular minutes at this time, due to their midfield being packed with the likes of Fabinho, Thiago, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, plus other youngsters coming through, such as Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot.