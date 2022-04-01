Liverpool could look to reignite their interest in Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.

Soler’s contract is set to expire in June 2023, and without any extension finalised with the Spanish club, he could move on in the summer.

According to Gols Media, Liverpool could make another move for Soler, after initially making contact last year.

The report also names Juventus as a potential suitor, but a move to Liverpool could be a welcome addition to Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Soler has mainly operated as a central midfielder for Valencia, but has also played out wide.

Klopp likes his central players to drift out wide, covering the space vacated by their attacking wing-backs. Having central players who are comfortable in wide positions is the perfect combination.

This is why we’ve seen Harvey Elliot utilised in the middle under Klopp, as he can cover the right-hand side, as well as doubling up with Mohamed Salah, creating an overload.

Soler can also offer depth in wide positions, and with his contract expiring soon, Liverpool may be able to bring the Spaniard to Anfield for a bargain price.