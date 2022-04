Lyon have confirmed the signing of Tete from Shaktar Donetsk, and according to 90min, West Ham were in the running for the Brazilian.

Players playing in Ukraine or Russia were allowed to leave their clubs outside of the transfer window, but the Premier League haven’t allowed their clubs to sign anyone from these countries.

This may have been the reason for Tete choosing Lyon, as he’s able to sign immediately rather than waiting until the summer.

Lyon face West Ham next week in the Europa League.