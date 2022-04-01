Manchester United players need to work harder to protect Harry Maguire, with the efforts of England’s attacking players benefiting him when he plays for his country, according to Liverpool and England legend John Barnes.

Maguire hasn’t been at his best for Man Utd for some time, and one imagines he could soon be at risk of losing his place in the Red Devils squad if he doesn’t improve in the near future.

Still, when it comes to playing for England, the 29-year-old has continued to perform at a high level, remaining one of Gareth Southgate’s side’s most important players.

It was slightly surprising, therefore, to hear some England fans booing Maguire when the Three Lions played their friendly against the Ivory Coast earlier this week, with Southgate speaking out against it afterwards as he launched a strong defence of his player.

Attempting to explain the difference between how Maguire plays for United and for England, Barnes suggested that Southgate gets his attacking players to work harder to protect the defence.

“Harry Maguire will not be leaving Manchester United to go to a club that plays a back three like Tottenham,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. “That’s a nonstarter.

“Maguire has played in back fours for the majority of his career and including for England. I don’t believe he plays better in a back three than a back four.

“When England played with a back four, he played well. His form has nothing to do with that.

“It is all to do with the protection he gets from the hard-working England players in front of him, whereas at United the front four don’t work hard enough to protect the defence. He’s just more comfortable playing for England.”