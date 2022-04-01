Manchester United flop could be offloaded after leaving club coaches increasingly frustrated

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reportedly left the club’s coaches “increasingly frustrated” with his lack of development.

The 24-year-old looked a hugely promising young talent when he first joined Man Utd from Crystal Palace in a big-money move a few years ago, but he hasn’t really developed his game in that time.

Despite Wan-Bissaka being a solid defensive player, he’s failed to add an attacking edge to his game, leaving coaching staff frustrated and putting his future into doubt, according to Optus Sport.

Diogo Dalot has seen a bit more playing time for the Red Devils this season, and he certainly has a bit more quality when he enters the final third of the pitch.

That’s increasingly important in the modern game, with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea’s Reece James setting the standard in that respect.

United surely need a right-back more like that if Wan-Bissaka doesn’t have it in him to take his coaches’ instructions on board and add that attacking quality to his game.

