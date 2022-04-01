Manchester United ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave on free transfer

Manchester United are reportedly expecting Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window.

The Portugal international could also leave on a free, despite having another year to run on his contract at Old Trafford, with Man Utd set to save vast sums of money by getting him off their wage bill, according to Football Insider.

The report claims Ronaldo is attracting potential interest from Porto, but one imagines there will also be many other suitors eyeing up the 37-year-old in the weeks and months ahead.

Despite playing in a struggling Red Devils side whilst also clearly being passed his peak, Ronaldo has still shown his quality this season with 18 goals in 32 games in all competitions so far.

From a United point of view, however, it might be useful to rid themselves of the distraction of having everything built around Ronaldo.

MUFC would do well to start afresh and look to the future, rather than hoping that the mere presence of Ronaldo can restore their glorious past.

United have been linked with Tottenham’s Harry Kane by ESPN and others, and he seems the ideal signing to come in as a long-term replacement for Ronaldo.