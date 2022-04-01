An entire XI of Man United players’ futures in doubt – where would this team finish in the PL table?

Manchester United could reportedly face wholesale changes to their squad this summer, with a report casting major doubt over the future of as many as eleven of their first-team players.

The Red Devils have been boosted by the good news this morning that Bruno Fernandes has signed a new long-term contract, but the club have a few other stars set to become free agents at the end of the season.

Paul Pogba is one of those, along with Jesse Lingard, and they’re mentioned as being one of potentially an entire line up of players facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford, as per Optus Sport.

The piece also mentions big names like Nemanja Matic, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Dean Henderson, Edinson Cavani, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial, and we thought we’d put them all together in an XI below…

Maybe five years ago, this line up would have been considered world class, apart from the young players like Henderson and Wan-Bissaka who weren’t widely known about yet.

Where would this line up finish in the Premier League table now? Even if players like Matic, Mata and Cavani are a little on the old side, they’d surely be challenging for the top four? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!