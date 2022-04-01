Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans will be available for just £25m this summer.

Tielemans has a contract at Leicester City until June 2023, so they could look to cash in this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

According to The Telegraph, Leicester will allow the Belgian player to leave the club for £25m. The report continues to say Leicester have been hit hard by the Covid pandemic, so raising funds through player sales is necessary to bring in new signings.

Manchester United and Arsenal are both interested in the 24-year-old, as per TEAMtalk.

Leicester broke their transfer record bringing Tielemans to the club, signing him for a fee of around £40m, according to The Guardian.

Selling him for a loss of £15m won’t be an easy decision for the club, but if he’s unwilling to sign an extended contract then it could be the right decision to cash in on him in the summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United could both be in the market for a midfielder this summer.

Arsenal have had multiple partners for Thomas Partey this season, so finding a more consistent performer to play alongside him may be on Mikel Arteta’s agenda.

Manchester United are set to lose Paul Pogba at the end of the season, due to his contract expiring, so Tielemans could be a replacement for the French international.