Manchester United considering move for Salzsburg star

Manchester United are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg goalkeeper Philipp Kohn to rival David De Gea for the number one spot.

Kohn started his senior career at RB Leipzig, before moving to Liefering, Salzburg’s reserve team.

Kohn has recently established himself as the Salzburg number one and has been impressing scouts of Manchester United.

According to Blue Sport (via The Sun), Manchester United scouts have watched him recently, including during Salzburg’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Manchester club may be looking for a new goalkeeper to rival De Gea, with Dean Henderson potentially leaving the club.

Newcastle are considering making a move for Henderson, as they look to spend big in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Current Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick signed Kohn for RB Leipzig, where he was Sporting Director at the time.

The Swiss goalkeeper is yet to represent his country at senior level but has played for multiple youth age groups. From under 15’s to under 18’s, the 23-year-old represented Germany, before making the switch to Switzerland.