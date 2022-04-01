Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has given his views on Harry Maguire’s recent performances for club and country.

Maguire has come under criticism in recent weeks and was even booed by England fans at Wembley during International break. Manager Ralf Rangnick has leapt to the defence of his Manchester United captain during his press conference, as seen in the tweet below.

Rangnick finds it 'difficult to understand' booing of Maguire and says 'he's been playing well for Manchester United and England in the last couple of years'. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 1, 2022

Often managers will stay away from criticising players due to not wanting to ruin their confidence. However, the manager has to pick his best team available, so it will be interesting to see if his actions match his words.

Rangnick shares a different view to the fans at Wembley, and believes his performances have been good enough for him to keep his place in the starting eleven.

Maguire isn’t performing to the same level he was when he first signed for Manchester United, and the pressure of the price tag seems to have seen his performances get progressively worse over the years.

If the England international’s performances continue to decline, it will be interesting to see if Ralf Rangnick still selects the 29-year-old.