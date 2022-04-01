Manchester United star close to move away from the club

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani is closing in on a move to Argentina, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Cavani hasn’t made the impact expected of him this season, mainly due to regular injuries, meaning he hasn’t been offered a new deal to continue his time in Manchester.

According to Todo Fichajes, Cavani is closing in on a move to Boca Juniors on a free transfer.

The Uruguayan has only started six league games this season, scoring just twice. Although only starting 13 games last season, Cavani contributed more from the bench and managed ten goals.

Edinson Cavani is likely to leave Manchester United this summer.

Last campaign Cavani offered energy and goals whether from the bench or starting, but the signing of Ronaldo has meant his game time has been limited.

Cavani has recently turned 35, so a move back to South America makes sense to see out his career.

The sale could mean Manchester United will be in for a striker this summer, and according to ESPN, a move for Harry Kane could happen in a few months, with Anthony Martial moving the other way.

