Manchester United star Tahith Chong has had his contract extended until 2023, after it was due to expire in June.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Birmingham City, and Manchester United have reportedly triggered a clause in his contract to keep him for another year, according to Manchester Evening News.

Chong has made five league appearances for the Manchester club, but has spent most of his minutes on the pitch out on loan at Werder Bremen, Club Brugge, and Birmingham City.

Chong moved to Manchester United from Feyenoord in 2016 and will be hoping to eventually break into the United first-team regularly.

The Technical Director at Old Trafford, Darren Fletcher, listed multiple players out on loan who were the club were hoping to integrate into the first-team in pre-season.

“We currently have 13 young players and academy products on loan and playing regularly in other divisions or leagues. Hopefully, we’ll see players like Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Jimmy Garner, Ethan Laird, Tahiti Chong, and Amad Diallo reap the benefits of that,” said Fletcher, also reported by Manchester Evening News.

Chong has mostly been utilised on the wing in recent years, but can also operate in the number ten position. With Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba set to leave the club due to their contracts expiring, Chong could be brought into the squad to add squad depth in attacking positions.