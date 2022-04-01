Mohamed Salah ready to “do everything” to join Barcelona after Liverpool breakdown

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is prepared to join Barcelona after contract negotiations broke down with Liverpool.

Salah, 29, has been in negotiations with The Reds for quite some time over a new deal, but the two clubs remain some way apart in what they want, leading to a total breakdown in the talks.

Spanish publication Sport, report that Barcelona are monitoring this situation, and would like to bring Salah to the Nou Camp if the opportunity arose.

The report also claims that Salah would “do everything” he can to join Xavi’s project with the Spanish giants.

Salah is out of contract in 2023, leaving Liverpool between a rock and a hard place of either caving into the players demands in order to keep him or being forced into a sale in order to regain some of the investment they put into him.

Despite recent heartbreak on the international scene which saw the Egyptian crash out of the World Cup on penalties, Salah has been electrifying at club level once again.

He has returned to the heights he hit in the 2017/18 season, and already has 38 goal contributions in just 36 games, allowing Liverpool to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City and win the League Cup, while they also remain in the FA Cup and Champions League.