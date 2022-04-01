A new figure has been released regarding the expected transfer budget of Newcastle United this summer.

While recent reports have suggested Newcastle will have a smaller budget than what they were granted in the January window, with The Telegraph reporting they were set to have just £60m to spend this summer, 90min are now reporting Newcastle will have a war chest of £100m.

Newcastle spent roughly £90m in the January window which saw four players arrive on permanent deals and one on loan.

The report indicates many Newcastle targets for the summer will be carried over from the January window, with The Magpies targeting the likes of Sven Botman, Hugo Ekitike, Lloyd Kelly and Nico Schlotterbeck to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad for next season.

Newcastle will need to sell players before they buy, with an already over-saturated squad in their midst which has seen a number of stars left out of the Premier League registration for the second half of the season.

The new Saudi-backed ownership of Newcastle have set their ambitions high for The Magpies, but they are showing consideration for Financial Fair Play rules by limiting themselves to a more modest budget to what the owners can afford.