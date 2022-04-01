Newcastle agree terms with World Cup winner

Newcastle have agreed terms with Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele’s contract is set to expire in June, and Barcelona may lose the French winger on a free transfer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Newcastle are one of the clubs who have agreed terms with him.

With multiple clubs interested, and Barcelona potentially looking to secure him a new deal, this summer is set to be an interesting one for the 24-year-old.

Dembele won a World Cup with France in 2018, and was an unused substitute in the final of the tournament against Croatia.