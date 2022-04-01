Newcastle have joined the race for Arsenal transfer target Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho is currently on loan from Barcelona at Aston Villa, and the move has revitalised the Brazilian’s career.

The 29-year-old failed to live up to expectations when joining the Spanish giants, after becoming one of the best players in the Premier League before he left.

According to Sport, Newcastle have joined the race for Coutinho, listing Arsenal and Everton as other interested parties. However, the North East club are reportedly showing the most interest, and are likely to win any battle when it comes to financials.

After their takeover last year, Newcastle have the power to attract many players around the world, due to the huge financial backing provided by their new Saudi owners.

A permanent transfer to Aston Villa or a move to Newcastle might be the smartest move for Coutinho, especially if he’s looking to continue playing regular football.

He’s currently a key player in Steven Gerrard’s side, and you’d expect him to start every week at Newcastle.

However, Arsenal might be a different story. Coutinho is an attacking midfielder, and this is a strongly contested position for the North London club.

Martin Odegaard usually plays in the number ten and is excelling this season. Emile Smith Rowe is also comfortable playing in this position, so game time could be limited for the Barcelona star.