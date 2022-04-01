Newcastle showed interest in Liverpool star during January transfer window

Newcastle showed an interest in Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in January.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has found game time hard to come by this season, managing just nine starts in the league this campaign.

Newcastle wanted to take advantage of his lack of minutes, and showed an interest in bringing him to the North East in January, according to The Times.

The 28-year-old opted to stay at the club, but his contract expires in June 2023. With the club occupied in other dealings, especially attempting to tie down Mohamed Salah, the renewal of Oxlade-Chamberlain may not be a priority.

Despite the lack of starts, Oxlade-Chamberlain is still a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s squad. Due to their involvement in Europe, and doing well in domestic competitions, the England international is needed for squad rotation.

However, if Liverpool want to recruit new midfielders this summer to bolster their starting eleven, Oxlade-Chamberlain may find himself further down the pecking order, and a move in the summer could be a possibility.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has won multiple trophies since joining the club, so turning his back on winning competitions may be difficult for him. However, if regular game time is what he is after, then joining Newcastle could be the right move for the midfielder.