Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are all reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku, who can leave for €75million this summer.

The France international has enjoyed a superb season in the Bundesliga, showing some of the form of his life as a host of Europe’s top clubs show an interest in a possible summer move.

According to ESPN, Leipzig hope to open talks over tying Nkunku down to a new contract, but they would accept around €75m for their star player, in a boost for the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool.

Nkunku is a versatile talent who can play a variety of midfield and forward roles, while he’s even had stints as a full-back or wing-back earlier in his career.

The 24-year-old looks like a great fit for Arsenal, who need more spark up front after losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Nicolas Pepe has fallen out of favour after a lack of impact.

United also need to make changes up front, with Nkunku perhaps ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, and as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might want to consider a signing like Nkunku amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, with little progress being made on extending his contract, which is due to expire in 2023.