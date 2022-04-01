Nottingham Forest want Man United loanee on permanent transfer

Nottingham Forest want to make James Garner’s loan from Manchester United a permanent transfer if they earn promotion to the Premier League.

Two-time Champions League winners Nottingham Forest are currently sitting in ninth place in the Championship, and are just three points off of a playoff spot having played three games less than sixth placed Blackburn Rovers.

Garner has been an instrumental part of Forest’s promotion push, chipping in with three goals and four assists in 31 appearances in England’s second tier.

However, while FootballTransfers has reported Garner is likely to return to Man United this summer, a successful promotion bid could change the dynamic of the club’s summer transfer window strategy.

Garner is valued at just under £4m by transfermarkt, but has a contract with United which runs until 2024, meaning they have the time to allow him a chance in the first-team next season or a loan move to a Premier League club.

United look set to be under new management next season and are also preparing for a major clear-out, which could provide Garner a space in the team he otherwise wouldn’t have been afforded.

Garner has made seven appearances for the United senior team, making his senior United debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Europa League in 2019.