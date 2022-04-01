Ralf Rangnick explains how “high expectations” are affecting Manchester United players

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has discussed the inconsistent form of some of his players, with the likes of Harry Maguire and Fred perhaps appearing to play better for their national teams than for their club.

The German tactician was asked about the scrutiny on some of Man Utd’s players after Harry Maguire was surprisingly booed by some England fans when he played for the Three Lions against the Ivory Coast this week.

Rangnick also feels Fred can get criticism like this, despite playing well for Brazil, and he suggested that “high expectations” are affecting some of his players, as quoted by Simon Stone in the tweet below…

It’s not entirely clear what Rangnick means by this, with the coach perhaps saying that these players are able to play with more freedom at international level.

It might, however, be that the expectations being so high at United mean that, despite them playing well, it’s never deemed to be quite enough.

Either way, it’s an interesting insight and it will be interesting to see how the players can deal with these expectations between now and the end of the season.

