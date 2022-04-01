Real Madrid have have beaten Arsenal and Manchester City to the signing of Brazilian Vinicius Tobias.

Tobias, currently playing for Shakhtar Donetsk, despite only moving to Ukraine in January. However, according to 90min, Real Madrid have agreed an initial loan move, ahead of a permanent transfer this summer.

Players based in Ukraine and Russia are allowed to leave outside the transfer window on loan, so he will join until the summer before signing a five-year deal.

The Premier League rejected proposals to allow English clubs to sign any players from these leagues, possibly leading to Tobias’ decision to reject Manchester City and Arsenal, who 90min reported were interested in the defender.

Daniel Carvajal is the current Real Madrid right-back, but he’s entered his thirties this year. Although he should still have a reasonable amount of time left at the top level, Tobias could be the long term replacement for Carvajal.

The 18-year-old right-back will initially link up with Real Madrid Castilla, the Spanish giants reserve side.

Playing for the Real Madrid Castilla is an excellent experience for youngsters, as they play in the same league system as the first team. Although they are unable to get promoted to the top division, they can gain valuable experience playing against senior players, without having to go on loan.