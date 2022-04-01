Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has taken a dig at Manchester United and their fans.

Laporte has been a key figure in Manchester City’s recent success, since signing in 2018. The Frenchman has won three Premier League’s in four seasons, alongside multiple other trophies.

The 27-year-old has now taken a dig at their Premier League rivals, including Manchester United.

“If I’m not mistaken, we’ve won 11 trophies in four years [in fact 10 across the past four seasons, including two Community Shields]; that can annoy people, like our neighbours who haven’t won anything. They have a lot of supporters, we’re in the same city,” said Laporte, speaking to The Guardian.

A lot of Manchester City’s success gets linked to the vast amount of money they’ve spent, understandably, but Laporte claims his club aren’t the only side to spend big.

“It’s hard [for them] to understand. But there’s only one winner. They’ve spent a lot of money too,” added Laporte.

The French defender is taking a dig at rivals Manchester United, who have also spent a significant amount in recent years. Both clubs have spent their fair share, but Laporte believes it’s not just the money that brings success.

Manchester City have an excellent manager, and their rivals haven’t settled on a man to coach the team for a few years now. Since Alex Ferguson, they’re tried multiple different managers with limited success.

“However much a player costs, that doesn’t mean he’s going to be the best. It’s not an exact science. We’re leaders, a point ahead of Liverpool. We have the best defence – and [yet] people throw defensive issues at us,” Laporte continues to say.

Whatever way Laporte describes Manchester City’s success, they’ve still spent a lot of money. However, they’ve signed the right players to suit their manager and system, and it’s rare they sign a player who doesn’t make a positive impact.

However, this is more of a compliment to the recruitment team at Manchester City, rather than the actual players.