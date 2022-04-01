Talks held: Tottenham ready to consider Manchester United transfer proposal

Tottenham could reportedly be ready to accept a potential swap deal involving Harry Kane and Manchester United misfit Anthony Martial.

The north London giants face another few months of speculation over Kane’s future, with their star player approaching the final two years of his contract, potentially putting the club under pressure to cash in on him if the right offer comes along.

This seems to have influenced Spurs’ thinking as Martial looks to be on offer to them from Man Utd as part of a deal for the Red Devils to sign Kane, according to Todo Fichajes.

The England international would be a hugely exciting signing for United, with ESPN recently linking him as a target for the Manchester giants and talking up the prospect of Martial being offered to Tottenham to help get the move through.

It’s certainly encouraging for United that Spurs seem keen on Martial, with Todo Fichajes suggesting Antonio Conte is a big fan of the player.

The Frenchman has his qualities, even if he’s struggled at Old Trafford in recent times, so perhaps Conte feels he can get the player back to his best at Spurs.