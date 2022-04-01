Erik ten Hag calls Man United “a big club with great fans” and doesn’t deny talks over Red Devils job

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has broken his silence on reported talks over the Manchester United manager’s job.

The Dutch tactician did not deny that talks had taken place, saying this is normal in the industry, but insisted he’s only focusing on Ajax for now.

In an interview with Sport1, Ten Hag also praised United as a big club, and hailed the fans at Old Trafford.

“Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that’s normal,” he said.

“Manchester United is a great club with great fans.

“But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax! We are already planning for the new season.”

This will no doubt excite Red Devils supporters, with speculation hotting up over who their next manager could be, with Ten Hag perhaps looking like the best option for them at the moment.

United currently have Ralf Rangnick in place as interim manager until the end of the season, and Ten Hag seems to be hinting slightly that he’s in line to come in as the club’s next permanent manager.

Ten Hag could easily have rubbished the rumours and moved on to a different question, but he gave off the air of being flattered with MUFC’s interest.