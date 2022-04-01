Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly remain interested in a potential transfer swoop for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

However, the Foxes supposedly have a plan up their sleeve that they’re confident would boost their chances of keeping Tielemans and getting him to sign a new long-term contract.

According to Team Talk, Leicester are lining up a summer move for Charles De Ketelaere, an exciting talent who is also wanted by other Premier League clubs like Wolves, Newcastle, Leeds and Brighton, as well as from European giants AC Milan and Lyon.

The report claims that Leicester believe signing the talented young Belgian could majorly boost their hopes of keeping hold of Tielemans this summer.

Still, with so much competition for De Ketelaere, it may be that this ends up being encouraging news for Arsenal and Man Utd.

Both these clubs would benefit from the presence of Tielemans in midfield, with the 24-year-old enjoying a superb spell in the Premier League so far, with his winning goal in last season’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea being the big highlight.

Tielemans will surely feel he should be playing at a higher level, and a move to the Emirates Stadium or Old Trafford would surely represent a step up, even if neither club are quite what they used to be.

De Ketelaere may well influence the player’s decision, but there’s surely no guarantee that Leicester can see off competition from so many other big teams.

If that’s what they’re relying on to keep Tielemans, then Arsenal and United will surely be optimistic about poaching the former Monaco man this summer.