Tottenham Hotspur want to make the signing of Dejan Kulusevski a permanent one this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Kulusevski joined Spurs in January on loan along with permanent signing Rodrigo Bentancur, and the pair have made a strong opening impression in North London.

The Swede in particular has impressed under Antonio Conte, contributing to six goals in his opening nine Premier League appearances, a figure which betters his numbers from the first half of the season he was with Juventus.

TuttoJuve are reporting Spurs want to make the switch permanent this summer, which, according to The Guardian, will incur a €30m cost as opposed to a €35m mandatory clause they will need to pay if certain conditions are met by the summer of 2023.

At the rate he is going, this fee could end up being a bargain, as the 21-year-old looks to have become the solution for who is the third man to support Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min up front for Spurs.

Even if they were to lose Kane in the summer, Kulusevski is likely to retain his spot behind whichever new striker comes into the team, such has been his impact already.