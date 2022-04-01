Transfer insider says Lionel Messi can return to Barcelona this summer

Lionel Messi will be able return to former club Barcelona ahead of next season.

This is what transfer insider Pedro Almeida has declared via his Twitter page, and it will no doubt come as a big surprise for those associated with Barcelona and Messi’s current side Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi left Barcelona last summer after the club were unable to register him due to their crippling financial situation which had seen them exceed their allowed wage cap under La Liga wage rules, and consequently meant they couldn’t register Messi even with a cut-price deal in place between the two parties.

The Argentine star joined former Barca star Neymar in the French capital on a free transfer, but he has failed to hit the same heights he did while with Barcelona, even considering the (relatively) incredibly weak teams the Blaugrana were fielding in Messi’s twilight years at the Nou Camp.

However, since day one of leaving numerous people have conjectured Messi would be likely to return to Barcelona.

Current boss Xavi has reinvigorated the Catalan giants, bringing them back into La Liga’s top four and overseeing a, thus far, successful run in the Europa League after Ronald Koeman was sacked earlier in the season.

With Barcelona back on their feet and rising once again, and set to allow a number of high-profile stars to depart to loosen their wage bill further, a premature return after just one season for Messi could very well be on the cards – providing PSG allow such a deal to occur.