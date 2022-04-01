Chelsea boss Tuchel responds to reports of major transfer being agreed

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he has not spoken to Blues defender Andreas Christensen about a rumoured summer transfer to Barcelona being all but completed.

The Denmark international is due to be out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, and it seems unlikely at this point that he’ll make a sudden U-turn and stay at the club.

Tuchel was asked about Christensen’s future at his press conference today, and The Athletic’s Simon Johnson quotes the German tactician as saying he’s heard the rumours about a Barca move, but hasn’t heard about it from the player himself…

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has given his views on Maguire’s recent performances
Tuchel gives intriguing response to Chelsea star’s agent being spotted for Barcelona transfer talks
Ralf Rangnick explains how “high expectations” are affecting Manchester United players

Christensen could be a superb signing for Barcelona if this deal goes through, with the Catalan giants in need of a strong, intelligent defender who’s good on the ball to come in as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique.

It’s a blow for Chelsea, however, especially when Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are also both about to come to the ends of their contracts this summer.

More Stories Andreas Christensen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.