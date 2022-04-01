Chelsea boss Tuchel responds to reports of major transfer being agreed

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he has not spoken to Blues defender Andreas Christensen about a rumoured summer transfer to Barcelona being all but completed.

The Denmark international is due to be out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, and it seems unlikely at this point that he’ll make a sudden U-turn and stay at the club.

Tuchel was asked about Christensen’s future at his press conference today, and The Athletic’s Simon Johnson quotes the German tactician as saying he’s heard the rumours about a Barca move, but hasn’t heard about it from the player himself…

On Christensen already agreeing deal to join Barcelona, Tuchel said: "We heard the same rumours. I haven't spoken to Andreas about it." — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) April 1, 2022

Christensen could be a superb signing for Barcelona if this deal goes through, with the Catalan giants in need of a strong, intelligent defender who’s good on the ball to come in as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique.

It’s a blow for Chelsea, however, especially when Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta are also both about to come to the ends of their contracts this summer.