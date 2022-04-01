Tuchel gives intriguing response to Chelsea star’s agent being spotted for Barcelona transfer talks

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has responded to the news of Antonio Rudiger’s agent being spotted in Barcelona to negotiate a potential transfer for his client.

The Germany international will be a free agent this summer as he edges towards the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, but it could still be that the Blues will be able to negotiate a new deal to keep hold of him.

That has been put on hold for the time being however, due to the sanctioning of club owner Roman Abramovich, with the club awaiting a potential takeover.

This could put clubs like Barcelona in a good position to pounce for Rudiger, and it seems some work is already underway to do that…

Tuchel seems to be calm about this meeting, however, as he insists it’s fair enough of Rudiger to look for another offer as Chelsea can’t currently give him a new contract.

The German tactician also still sounds hopeful of keeping the former Roma man, as per Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella in the tweet below…

Barca would do well to snap up a big name like Rudiger on a free, and the Telegraph have also linked them with CFC defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen, who are two more players set to be out of contract this summer.

