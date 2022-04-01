Video: “Cannot be happier” – Tuchel on Arteta winning manager of the month award despite superior record

Thomas Tuchel has provided a sarcastic but funny response to Mikel Arteta winning the manager of the month award for March ahead of him.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Chelsea manager was asked for his thoughts on not winning the manager of the month award ahead of his Arsenal counterpart Arteta, despite winning every game in March across multiple competitions while Arteta lost one of his four games from the Premier League.

To this he said he said it was fine for him to not win the awards so long as he won the matches.

You can see the video below.

? "We can leave it like this, we win all the matches and I don't get the reward." ? Thomas Tuchel's reaction to Mikel Arteta winning Premier League manager of the month for March pic.twitter.com/tdJZEgniaD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 1, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports