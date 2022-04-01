Video: Pep Guardiola says five subs rule makes no difference after PL announce changes for next season

Pep Guardiola has said the new Premier League rules to allow five substitutions instead of three will not make a difference.

The Premier League announced on March 31st that the clubs had voted in favour of changing the substitution rules from three to five from the start of next season, with these allowed to take place over three occasions in the match (including half-time) and with nine substitutes being named on the bench.

Arguments have been put forward that this rule will only serve to give the elite Premier League clubs more of an advantage, but Guardiola refuted this, saying: “we don’t play 12 v 11. It’s the same for them.”

You can watch the video below.