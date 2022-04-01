Video: Pep Guardiola says five subs rule makes no difference after PL announce changes for next season

Manchester City
Posted by

Pep Guardiola has said the new Premier League rules to allow five substitutions instead of three will not make a difference. 

The Premier League announced on March 31st that the clubs had voted in favour of changing the substitution rules from three to five from the start of next season, with these allowed to take place over three occasions in the match (including half-time) and with nine substitutes being named on the bench.

Arguments have been put forward that this rule will only serve to give the elite Premier League clubs more of an advantage, but Guardiola refuted this, saying: “we don’t play 12 v 11. It’s the same for them.”

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “Cannot be happier” – Tuchel on Arteta winning manager of the month award despite superior record
Key Man City star ruled out of Champions League quarter-finals and crunch title decider against Liverpool
Revealed: Chelsea transfer target “will play for Liverpool next season” in major coup for Klopp

You can watch the video below.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.