West Ham United on the verge of completing transfer for veteran Bundesliga defender

West Ham United are on the verge of completing the transfer of Bundesliga star Niklas Stark this summer.

Stark is out of contract with current side Hertha Berlin this summer, with German publication Kicker reporting there will be no further negotiations between the two parties regarding a new contract.

This has led to optimism in West Ham’s camp, who are now set to sign the 26-year-old for free this summer.

The Hertha vice-captain will most likely have over 200 appearances in the Bundesliga by the time the season ends, showcasing his vast experience despite not even reaching his peak years yet.

David Moyes is in the market for some new central defenders, and Hammers News are reporting Stark will be the man Moyes goes for.

Another bonus for the deal is that Stark can also slot into defensive midfield, another position West Ham would very much like to add a player to.

Stark has made 193 appearances for current club Hertha Berlin, scoring eight goals and also adding four assists. While goalscoring is certainly not the main duty of a central defender, due to The Hammers diligence and high utilisation of set-pieces a goalscoring defender is a useful asset for Moyes and West Ham, a feature which the 190cm (6ft 2″) Stark can add.