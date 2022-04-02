Antonio Conte breaks silence on Harry Kane’s Spurs future

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has issued a public plea to Harry Kane, admitting that he wants the striker to stay with the Lilywhites.

As the summer transfer window fast approaches, Kane, 28, has once again found his long-term future heavily speculated.

Previously linked with a move to Manchester City, this season has seen the prolific forward linked with a surprise switch to Manchester United (The Athletic).

However, with two years still left on his contract, Tottenham Hotspur is under no immediate pressure to sell.

Looking to replicate the position chairman Daniel Levy finds himself in, rival club West Ham has admitted they’re in a similar situation when it comes to midfielder Declan Rice’s contract.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Hammers’ manager David Moyes, as quoted by the Daily Mail, said: “That’s it. They have kept him. We have got Declan on the best part of a three-and-a-half-year contract. Just like Tottenham has got Kane on a contract. They control what happens.”

Echoing the club’s desire to retain arguably their best ever player, manager Conte has told the England international that he would ‘love for him to stay’.

Since being promoted to the Lilywhites’ senior first team all the way back in 2011, the 28-year-old has gone on to feature in 377 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to a massive 298 goals along the way.

