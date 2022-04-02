Barcelona offer Leeds United choice of four players in exchange for star attacker

Barcelona is desperate to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha and according to recent reports, could even throw one of their own players into a potential deal.

That’s according to recent reports in the Spanish press, who claim the Catalan giants are willing to part ways with any one of four players as they look to try and convince Leeds United to sell Raphinha.

It has been claimed that Xavi is willing to offer Clement Lenglet, Martin Braithwaite, Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza, although the latter is believed to be only a loan option, in exchange for Raphinha.

With the likes of Lenglet and Dest seemingly out of favour with Xavi, now could be the perfect time for Jesse Marsch’s Whites to capitalise, and although admitting defeat when it comes to retaining Raphinha will be a bitter pill to swallow, now is about getting the very best deal possible.