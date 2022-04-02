Christian Eriksen-inspired Brentford score first ever victory over Chelsea

It was a historic day at Stamford Bridge as Brentford destroyed European champions Chelsea 4-1.

Although Brentford came forward with menace in the first half, there was little to suggest that anything out of the ordinary was afoot when Antonio Rudiger thumped home a long-range effort. That put Chelsea 1-0 up three minutes into the second half and left fans completely unprepared for what they were about to witness.

Vitaliy Janelt was the beneficiary of a Bryan Mbuemo assist, which he powered past Edouard Mendy just two minutes later. Mbuemo would be on-hand to square the ball for Brentford’s second, which was swept home by Christian Eriksen, whose fairy-tale comeback continues. Their ten minute demolition of Chelsea was completed by Janelt’s second, which he rattled home in the 60th minute.

Shocked, Chelsea were unable to react for the remaining half hour of the match. As Brentford fans prepared themselves for the mother of all celebrations, Yoane Wissa kicked things off again with his fifth goal of the season in the dying stages.

That was Brentford’s first victory over the Blues in seven attempts, five of which had been defeats. A perfect day for the Bees, Brentford are now 11 points clear of the drop. Thomas Tuchel’s side could be reeled in further by Arsenal, who can cut the gap to third place to two points on Monday night with a win against Crystal Palace.