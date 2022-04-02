West Ham is adamant that they want to keep hold of midfielder Declan Rice.

Despite being linked with a huge move to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United, the Hammers appear to have dug their heels in and are unwilling to negotiate for a fee less than their valuation.

Although previously understood to be open to selling Rice for £100m, the Londoners now view the England international as worth an eye-watering £150m – a fee they’re not budging on.

Speaking to reporters on Friday about the possibility of Rice moving at the end of the season, Moyes, as quoted by the Daily Mail, said: “The first thing to say is that he is not for sale.”

“If you are interested, well, it will be north of that. One hundred was cheap last summer. One hundred and fifty just now would be minimum but he is not for sale. What I do know is that it means there are only certain clubs that could even consider it.”

Comparing their situation to the one Spurs were in last summer when striker Harry Kane was heavily linked with a move away, Moyes went on to say: “They said, ‘No, there is a price and if someone wants to pay the price, then we would probably do it. If they don’t then he’s not going anywhere’.

“That’s it. They have kept him. We have got Declan on the best part of a three-and-a-half-year contract. Just like Tottenham has got Kane on a contract. They control what happens.”

Declan Rice to Manchester United?

Despite the huge sums the Hammers are quoting publicly, one person who feels the England international’s price tag could be lowered come to the transfer window is British super-agent, Rob Segal.

Writing about Rice’s transfer saga in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside earlier this week, Segal said: “I think Declan Rice is slightly snookered now. He was going to go back to Chelsea – that was the worst kept secret in the industry but Chelsea isn’t in the same position now, obviously. Rice still has a good while left on his contract, two years with West Ham having an option for another, so he is in a bit of a tricky spot now.

“Manchester City don’t need him because they’re well served in that position, at least for another season, and are Manchester United up for it? – With Paul Pogba going for nothing will they end up paying West Ham, on a good day, £80m for Rice? – That would be amazing business by the Glazers, wouldn’t it?

“I know Rice’s valuation is well over £150m, but there is a valuation and then there is what the market is willing to pay.

“However, in any case, when you include everything else, such as wages, a club is still looking at a good £100m, and I don’t know who is going to pay that. Football, financially, isn’t back to what it was.”