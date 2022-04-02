Director hints Newcastle target will leave the club in summer

Posted by

Freiburg director hints the club can’t Nico Schlotterbeck from leaving when the season ends in May.

The towering centre-back has been strongly linked with a move to Tyneside as Eddie Howe looks determined to bring a defender when transfer window opens.

The 22-year-old is having a strong season for Breisgau Brazilians, helping the team reaching Europa League places in the standings as his performances have caught the eye of many European clubs who are interested in his services.

“I’m a realist,” Hartenbach said, via quotes by Fussball.News. “I rate the chances of Nico staying here as relatively low.

“[He will likely only stay] if the best things come together, we really achieve the very best this year and maybe there isn’t a club that Nico really itches and that suits him. It is not unlikely that he won’t be here next year.”

Schlotterbeck is viewed as a strong candidate to make the World Cup squad for German national team as recently he got his first call-up under Hansi Flick.

