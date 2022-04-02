Freiburg director hints the club can’t Nico Schlotterbeck from leaving when the season ends in May.

The towering centre-back has been strongly linked with a move to Tyneside as Eddie Howe looks determined to bring a defender when transfer window opens.

The 22-year-old is having a strong season for Breisgau Brazilians, helping the team reaching Europa League places in the standings as his performances have caught the eye of many European clubs who are interested in his services.

“I’m a realist,” Hartenbach said, via quotes by Fussball.News. “I rate the chances of Nico staying here as relatively low.