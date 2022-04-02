EXCLUSIVE – Mohamed Salah on verge of signing new Liverpool deal

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is on the verge of agreeing new deal with the club, reports The Mirror.

The exclusive report says Salah, who appreciates the affection for him at Liverpool is prepared to compromise on his initial demands of £500,000-a-week wage packet.

According to the report, an extra 12 months on the three-year-deal has been discussed which would see Salah remain at Anfield until 2026, when he turns 34.

Ending the Salah saga would represent a big boost to Liverpool in the run in to win the quadruple. Salah has been on scintillating form this season scorign 28 goals in all competitions.

He is widely regarded as the best football player in the world and tying him for another four years to Liverpool would be a massive coup for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Speaking about the situation, Klopp said last month: “This season everyone is completely committed. It is a clear commitment for the team for this season and then we’ll talk about the rest – future, immediate, further. Mo is not a guy for that, not at all. If I don’t line him up then his mood goes down. That is possible, but not against the team or whatever.

“It’s just I think it’s how it should be in the moment. The decisive parties are in contact and the rest we will see. Everyone is committed. We could have some players who don’t play often enough and aren’t in the squad enough and they could create a bad atmosphere. They don’t. They will not. And Mo is not a guy for that.”