Inter Milan set to open contract talks with Chelsea fan-favourite

Inter Milan will look to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Ekrem Konur, who has claimed the Serie A champions plan to open contract talks with the highly-rated German defender soon.

Rudiger, 29, will be out of contract with the Blues at the end of the season and although he has been eligible to speak to clubs outside of England since January, the second half of the season has seen the Germany international leave his options open.

CaughtOffside understands that while several clubs have already been linked with signing the talented centre-back, the player’s camp is holding out for Paris-Saint Germain to make an offer that would gazump every other club’s.

Despite the relentless speculation over his long-term future, the 29-year-old continues to play a key role for manager Thomas Tuchel, who has opted to start him in 26 Premier League matches so far this season.

Since joining Chelsea from Roma back in 2017, Rudiger has gone on to feature in 191 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 17 goals along the way but this summer looks certain to see the fan-favourite sound out a new challenge.