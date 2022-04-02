Italian journalist says Spurs man is in advanced talks to join PSG

Italian journalist Fabio Bergomi thinks Antonio Conte will replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG this summer.

PSG looks determined to part ways with Pochettino after another underwhelming campaign which saw the French outfit eliminated in Champions League by Real Madrid.

“There will be a transfer market where we will see coaches like Conte go to PSG,” Bergomi said. “I asked immediately after the claims about Inter.

“I immediately phoned some contacts and one told me that the negotiation is very advanced. They want him, they have chosen his figure because they can’t take it anymore.

“PSG must make quality leaps in Europe and Conte has done badly in the cups? He has always taken teams from the rubble. When Conte arrived [at Inter], he made a final in the Europa League and won the Scudetto.”

Tottenham are desperate to keep hold of Conte as he is seen as key figure to stop Harry Kane from leaving the club. The club hierarchy believe Conte is the right man to bring trophies and compete in European competitions.