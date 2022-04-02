Man United midfielder wanted by European clubs as move to Brazil on brink of collapse

Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira looked nailed on to join Brazilian side Flamengo after the South Americans agreed to sign the playmaker for a fee of £10m, however, following some financial uncertainty, according to recent reports, the midfielder is now being eyed by clubs in both Spain and the Netherlands.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims Pereira’s proposed move to Flamengo may not end up being finalised after all.

Pereira, 26, has struggled to cement a place in the Red Devils’ first team down and was consequently allowed to move on.

Speaking about the midfielder’s temporary switch to Brazil’s top flight last year, former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to offer the midfielder an unlikely lifeline.

“Yes we follow Andreas, of course we do,” Solskjaer told TNT Sports.

“He’s a very good player, fantastic person. And I’m so happy for him that he’s enjoying it over there. Because for us, it was the point… ‘Andreas, now you go and show how good you are.”

However, the dismissal of the Norweigan tactician at the end of 2021 has pretty much sealed the midfielder’s long-term fate.

Shipped out on loan to Flamengo last summer, the 26-year-old’s move was expected to turn permanent at the end of the current season.

However, that now appears not to be the case with sides in both Spain and the Netherlands looking to capitalise on the uncertainty.

Pereira has one year left on his deal at Old Trafford and is valued at just over £7m (Transfermarkt).