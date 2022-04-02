Man United star missing from squad to face Leicester City

Manchester United look to be without star striker Cristiano Ronaldo for their important Premier League match against Leicester City on Saturday.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claim the Portuguese forward did not join his teammates in arriving at the Lowry Hotel on Friday night.

Red Devils’ interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be busy preparing his side for a mammoth domestic tie against Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, with the game’s result set to have major implications in the race for the top four.

However, it is likely that the German tactician will be forced to manage without both Ronaldo and the number seven’s strike partner Edinson Cavani, who picked up yet another injury while on international duty with Uruguay recently.

Ronaldo, who was also on international duty this week, featured for 180-minutes for Fernando Santos’ Portugal and now at the age of 37, although he seems timeless, he will inevitably need to be rested.

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Bruno Fernandes, who recently penned a new contract until 2017 (ManUtd), were among the players present.

The Red Devils’ game against Leicester City is scheduled to kick off at 5.30 p.m (UK time) on Saturday 2 April and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.