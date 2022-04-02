Mason Greenwood spotted for first time since arrest

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood has been spotted in Cheshire for the first time since he was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of rape and assault.

The young forward was arrested earlier this year after a woman released a series of images and an audio clip on social media.

United was quick to distance themselves from their youth academy graduate by releasing a statement saying that they ‘do not condone any kind of violence’ (ManUtd).

Sponsors such as Nike were also quick to cease their partnership with the teenager, who remains suspended by the Red Devils, pending an outcome of the ongoing criminal investigations.

Following recent speculation that Greenwood could make a shock return after appearing on the club’s website under the first-team squad section, the Red Devils were once again forced to confirm that the attacker was still suspended.

However, although currently out of action, Greenwood has been spotted out and about in the Cheshire area and The Sun were able to obtain photos of the striker, who has not been seen in public since his arrest.

  1. Leave the kid alone. The courts will decide his fate and you can have your pound of flesh and headlines then. Until then leave both him and his ex-girlfriend alone to live their lives.

  2. He had the world at his feet, too much money too soon and they think they are invincible and can do whatever they want…

